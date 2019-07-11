RICHARDSON, Lorna Joyce (née Wingrove) Lorna Joyce Richardson (née Wingrove) was born in Edmonton, Alberta, on January 9, 1936. At 83 years, she passed away June 30, 2019 at Delta Hospital. Lorna is predeceased by her parents Oliver and Agnus Wingrove and her brothers Lyle and Arden Wingrove. She is survived by her husband Alan Richardson, her sons Stephen, Doug, and David Richardson. Lorna and Alan married June 9, 1959, and she obtained a degree from U of T in Physiotherapy. Lorna was a long-time member of Delta Hospital Axillary. The family would like to thank the staff at Delta Hospital for all their care for Lorna. Please join the family for a Celebration of Lorna's Life on July 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Delta Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from July 11 to July 12, 2019