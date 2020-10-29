DANDRIDGE, Lorne Alfred September 24, 1932 - October 23, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lorne Dandridge. He will be remembered by his beloved wife Gloria, daughter Lisa (John), son Steve (Candace) and daughter Karen (Brad). He was a loving grandfather to Jordyn, Tanner, Coby and Erin. Lorne will also be remembered by his nieces Susan, Linda, Heather and their families. Lorne was born in Shoal Lake, Manitoba and moved to Vancouver, BC at the age of 14. In 1951 he started working for BC Tel, a company he retired from after 40 years. Lorne and Gloria married in 1962 and settled into their house in Tsawwassen in 1964. He had an open door, where neighbours and friends could be found having a morning coffee in the kitchen or celebrating happy hour in the afternoon at the bar he built downstairs. Always one for a great story, our house was filled with laughter. He was a member of the Ladner/ Tsawwassen Kiwanis Club and enjoyed contributing to the community for 37 years. Lorne will always remain in our hearts and our memories, especially those wonderful years at Lake Whatcom and trips to Disneyland with the grandchildren. His passion was gardening and the lawn always looked like a golf green. He enjoyed his many trips to Sunnyside Nursery to make his beautiful flower pots and hanging baskets or to Home Hardware to chat about projects. We would like to think that he has returned to gardening once again. He loved spending time outdoors, listening to games on his yellow AM Walkman, and watching his grandchildren play their sports. We already miss hearing your voice, your wit and seeing your smile and phrases or whistles you made up when you couldn't think of a word. Hoop-de-hydi-ho Dad, we love you.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
whom have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040