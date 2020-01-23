BASTERASH, Lorraine Lorraine passed away peacefully in her room at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Edmond in 2014 and her son Claude in 2010. She is survived by her daughters Claudette (Jim), Bernadette, son Berni, grandchildren Ryan (Ana), Tiffany (Jeff), Brittany (Ritchie), Kaitlyn (Chuck), Breanna (Blane) and Nichole and great-grandchildren Luka, Milana, Amelia, Carter, Jackson, Bella, Brooklyn and Samuel. We wish to thank all the staff at Delta View for such great care. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020