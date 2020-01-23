Lorraine BASTERASH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine BASTERASH.
Service Information
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC
V4K 1W6
(604)-946-6040
Obituary

BASTERASH, Lorraine Lorraine passed away peacefully in her room at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Edmond in 2014 and her son Claude in 2010. She is survived by her daughters Claudette (Jim), Bernadette, son Berni, grandchildren Ryan (Ana), Tiffany (Jeff), Brittany (Ritchie), Kaitlyn (Chuck), Breanna (Blane) and Nichole and great-grandchildren Luka, Milana, Amelia, Carter, Jackson, Bella, Brooklyn and Samuel. We wish to thank all the staff at Delta View for such great care. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
logo
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.