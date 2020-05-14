With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Lou, who passed suddenly and peacefully at the Mountainview Manor on May 2, 2020, at the age of 84.



Born in Saskatchewan in the depression era, and owing to WWII, he became the man of the house and ran the family farm at the age of seven. As a young man, he followed in his father's footsteps and served in the Canadian Army as an artilleryman and a paratrooper. Following military service, Lou, along with his brother, Bob, ran his own publishing business, which had clients across the prairies from Winnipeg to Edmonton.



Moving to BC during the resource boom of the 1960s, he worked in the mining industry beginning as a coal miner and eventually becoming a senior executive in one of the world's largest resource companies, Kaiser Resources. In 1983, after leaving the Balmer mine in Sparwood, BC, as the Superintendent of Operations, he relocated to the West Coast and worked at Westshore Terminals as a director of operations until his retirement in 2004. Lou was an avid outdoorsman and a lifelong four-season athlete.







After retiring, Lou was an active member of the Delta community, an executive for the Tsawwassen branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, and a passionate advocate for Canadian military members and veterans' rights.



Lou is preceded to glory by his parents, Jeanne and Albert; his brothers, John and Bob; his sister, Jackie; his first wife, Loraine; his daughter, Gail (aged 3); his second wife, June; and his partner, Mary. He is survived by his son, Greg Castagner; and daughter, Jackee Wolsey; eight grandchildren; and a legion of lifelong friends.



Lou is lovingly remembered for his leadership, his determination, his courage, service to his country and his community, devotion to family, staunch advocacy for veterans, and for his many generous gifts to the community.



Cremation took place on May 11th, following a private ceremony; a public celebration of his life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Tsawwassen as soon as we are all able to gather once again.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tsawwassen branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.



Farewell, Dad; fair winds and blue skies. Thank you for everything you did for us and the many lessons, gifts, and blessings you brought to us all. Whilst gone you are never forgotten and we will miss you every single day.



