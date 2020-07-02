He was part of my life for just over 20 years. He met my mother Mary Carter, (she passed away 2017) through the Tsawwassen Legion. Mr. Lou was quite the karaoke singer and he and my mother could clear the dance floor like no other. People enjoyed just watching them dance. They flowed so gracefully together and never missed a beat. The weekends were never complete until after attempting to win as much meat as possible at the weekly meat draws. Mr. Lou's favorite past time throughout the summer months was drinking his "Bud Light Beer" while tending to all his flowers on his back deck patio. Man-o-man did he ever have a great tan in no time. Mom and him also took 2 weeks every summer and drove up to White Lake, near the Shuswap, where they rented a cabin and fished every day. Life couldn't get any better for Mr. Lou, as he held a fishing line in one hand and his Bud Light beer in the other. When my mom first met Mr. Lou, he was quite handy in woodworking. I am very pleased to have a few pieces he made in my possession. He just adored my mom, she was very blessed to have him, they were blessed to have each other. I never knew a man who could just sit and wait until my mom was finished either from an appointment or just shopping. He was a very patient man and he never complained. He always came across as a very stern, straight forward military man. But inside he was one of the most kind, gentle, caring and giving man. I was blessed to have been loved by him. Mr. Lou held the title of "Sergeant of Arms" at the Tsawwassen Legion and he also was their bartender every Monday/Wednesday/Friday. He was very proud of his duties, whether it was leading in every parade he could attend, or escorting out a customer whom drank a little too much. Mr. Lou's red Blazer was the first vehicle in Tsawwassen that proudly wore Veteran license plates. I wanted to share just a few inner memories and warm sides of Mr. Lou with you. He was a very special man whom was loved by many, but most importantly very well respected by all.