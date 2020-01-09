COLEMAN, Lucille Our dear mom Lucille Coleman passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2019 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her husband Hubert. They were married for 57 years. Lucille is survived by four children; Maureen, Tom, Sue and Jim, 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She spent her later years at Augustine House in Ladner, B.C. where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. She also spent many happy years with her young family at their summer cottage in Point Roberts. While we all grieve her passing, we have a sense of peace that she has gone into the loving arms of her Lord. Internment will be at Boundary Bay Cemetery. Celebration will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020