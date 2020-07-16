It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Lukas. Luke was an amazing human being. He touched everyone who came into his life and stood for unconditional LOVE & KINDNESS. His desire to share with others and his love of life was undeniable. Luke graduated class of 2019 from SDSS. Through his vulnerabilities, he gave us many gifts and showed us what we might have otherwise missed in life. A true blessing. He is survived by his loving Mom Denise & Grandma Helene, extended family - Mike & Susie, Catherine & Ken, Karen, Doug, Samantha & Parker, & his best friend/support dog Justine.



Luke is a beautiful soul who lives on in our hearts forever.



Donations are accepted in Luke's honour to:



BC GUIDE DOGS



A "Celebration of Luke's Life" to be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store