1/1
Lukas Rodney Edward Jansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lukas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Lukas. Luke was an amazing human being. He touched everyone who came into his life and stood for unconditional LOVE & KINDNESS. His desire to share with others and his love of life was undeniable. Luke graduated class of 2019 from SDSS. Through his vulnerabilities, he gave us many gifts and showed us what we might have otherwise missed in life. A true blessing. He is survived by his loving Mom Denise & Grandma Helene, extended family - Mike & Susie, Catherine & Ken, Karen, Doug, Samantha & Parker, & his best friend/support dog Justine.

Luke is a beautiful soul who lives on in our hearts forever.

Donations are accepted in Luke's honour to:

BC GUIDE DOGS

A "Celebration of Luke's Life" to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved