TRONIAK, Lyla-Jo May 23, 1935 - November 21, 2020
Our beloved Lyla-Jo Troniak (nee Yates) passed away peacefully and with dignity at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, following a brave twenty-two-year battle with ALS. Lyla was preceded in death by her mother and father, Wilma and Harvey Yates, and her eldest son Mitchell (2005,) as well as two brothers-in-law, Ken Fowles and Bill Troniak. Lyla is survived by her husband Bruce and her children: Lisa (Kevin), Lindsay (Heather), Anthony and Erin; grandchildren Georgia, Lyle, Dylan, Ethan and Abigail; and great-granddaughter Jasmine. Also surviving are Lyla's sister Willa, brother Arnold (Jean), and sister-in-law Bobbi, as well as a number of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends across the country and beyond. Lyla-Jo was born in Regina and raised in the Norwood and Deer Lodge areas of Winnipeg. She always loved to dance and, in her early years, was a talented dance competitor and instructor. She was involved for many years in the wholesale fashion industry while also caring for her busy family. After living in a number of communities in western Canada, Lyla and her husband Bruce chose to settle in the beautiful community of Tsawwassen 30 years ago. One of Lyla's greatest loves and achievements was owning and operating their beautiful and welcoming B & B in Tsawwassen named "Southlands by the Sea". Bruce and Lyla were married for 54 years and his love and personal commitment to her care during her long illness enabled her to remain at home and in the community that has been so special to her. We would also like to acknowledge the wonderful and dedicated nurses and care-givers from the Fraser Health Region who have delivered delicate and concerned care over the past many years. These carers became special friends to Lyla. In lieu of flowers, and if you so wish to make a donation on her behalf, please consider the ALS Society of BC; https://www.alsbc.ca/donate/
or a charity of your choice. All of us who knew and loved Lyla-Jo take inspiration from her incredible courage, grace and humour. We will always love her and hold her dear in our memory. Lyla asks that all of us remember her with "love and laughter".