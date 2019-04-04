Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. ANN WALLACE. View Sign

WALLACE, M. Ann January 28, 1918 - March 26, 2019 Ann passed away peacefully at West Shore Laylum at the age of 101. She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Madeleine Meadus; first husband Thomas Mellish; second husband John S. Wallace; daughter Jacklyn Wittman; and sons-in-law Robin Bahnman and Martin Wittman. Ann is survived by her loving children: Carol (Ted), Gail (Ron), Iris, John; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Ceremony to be held on Monday, April 15th at 2:00 PM at Victory Memorial Park 14831 28 Avenue in Surrey. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. James and all the staff at West Shore Laylum for your exceptional care over these past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #61 in Delta, BC. For online condolences please visit





