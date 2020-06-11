Madeleine Katherine BRADSHAW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Madeleine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADSHAW, Madeleine Katherine It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Madeleine, loving wife, mother and grandmother, on June 3, 2020. She was pre- deceased by her parents Maurice and Harriet Lambert, sister Marguerite Mallard, nephew Michael Mallard and brother in law Bill Gorham. Madeleine will be dearly missed by husband Bob, sons Gary (Tammy) and David, daughter Theresa (Grant), sisters Jeannette Gorham and Anita Hunter (Jim), brother Maurice Lambert (Arlene), grandchildren Alexis, Tye and Kenedi and many nieces and nephews. Madeleine was born in Wells B.C., schooled in Vancouver and raised her family in Edmonton before moving to Tsawwassen in 1985. She loved to cook and entertain, holding many wonderful parties. Madeleine was very generous to her family and the many charities she supported. Gardening and travel were big parts of her life with Hawaii being her favorite destination. Special thanks to Dr. James Park for his many years of care and the staff at Irene Thomas hospice. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Delta Hospice Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved