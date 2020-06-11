BRADSHAW, Madeleine Katherine It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Madeleine, loving wife, mother and grandmother, on June 3, 2020. She was pre- deceased by her parents Maurice and Harriet Lambert, sister Marguerite Mallard, nephew Michael Mallard and brother in law Bill Gorham. Madeleine will be dearly missed by husband Bob, sons Gary (Tammy) and David, daughter Theresa (Grant), sisters Jeannette Gorham and Anita Hunter (Jim), brother Maurice Lambert (Arlene), grandchildren Alexis, Tye and Kenedi and many nieces and nephews. Madeleine was born in Wells B.C., schooled in Vancouver and raised her family in Edmonton before moving to Tsawwassen in 1985. She loved to cook and entertain, holding many wonderful parties. Madeleine was very generous to her family and the many charities she supported. Gardening and travel were big parts of her life with Hawaii being her favorite destination. Special thanks to Dr. James Park for his many years of care and the staff at Irene Thomas hospice. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Delta Hospice Society.







