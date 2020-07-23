Madeline May Dennison (Hoare) Passed away peacefully July 11, 2020 at 96 years old in the town of 100 Mile House, BC. Madeline was born December 7th 1923 and is predeceased by her parents Madeline Emily Hoare and Edward Earnest Hoare.



She is survived by her husband of 71 years Thomas Stephen Dennison and by her four children, Cheryl May Woodcock (Mike Woodcock), Robert Stephen Dennison, Barry Thomas Dennison, Dorian (Dori) Bruce Dennison (Val Dennison), eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.



Madeline was close to her family and friends growing up in Saskatchewan and raising her family in Ladner. She was very involved in the community of Delta participating in Rebekah’s, Delta Hospital and several other sports and community clubs. Madeline and Tom moved to the Cariboo in the later years to be close to family and the recreation property that they loved so much. There was rarely a moment that she was not knitting either for the Delta Hospital or for anyone who would apricate her craft. In her lifetime she knitted approximately 4000 items and continued to knit until her passing.



She loved to be with family and friends and will always be in our hearts. Due to the current health restrictions a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store