With great sadness, we announce that Marc passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at Delta View, Ladner, BC. Marc was 91. Born In Montreal, PQ, to Hector Dussault and Edna Bergeron, Marc is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Eleanor Best; his stepdaughters, Ali Holt (Roger), Kitty McLeod (Dave), and Angela MacKenzie (Randy); his grandchildren, Jessica Best (Tom Clendening), Holly and Alec McLeod, and Derek (Amelia Levesque) and Lauren MacKenzie; his sisters, Nicole (Pierre Carreau) and Aliette Campbell; sister-in-laws, Yolande Dussault and Violette Thibert; and his many nieces and nephews. Marc was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Gaston and Jean-Claude Dussault; and his stepson, Richard Best.



Marc spent his youth in Montreal, playing junior hockey. He was also an avid skier. His varied career included selling cars, pro wrestling, and owning a restaurant.



In his forties, Marc moved to West Vancouver and became the chef at the Grouse Nest, the prestigious restaurant at the top of Grouse Mountain. While working there, Marc met Eleanor and they fell in love. Marc and Eleanor spent the next 44 years together, living in North Vancouver, before moving to Ladner, and finally settling in Tsawwassen - always with family close by.



Marc and Eleanor loved to travel, taking tours to Italy, France, the British Isles, Greece, Turkey, the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. They also took a memorable cruise through the Panama Canal. Closer to home, Qualicum Beach was their favourite holiday destination.



A lifetime member of the BC Chef's Association, Marc took great pride in his profession and had a full career as a chef and restaurant owner. His Omelette au Broccoli was an award winner. On his retirement, he continued to cook for family and friends much to everyone's delight.



Marc's greatest love was his wife Eleanor and he was happiest with her at his side. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to his adopted family. Papa was always on hand to support at any sporting event. He was also a beloved uncle, spoiling his nieces and nephews at any opportunity. We will all miss him deeply and cherish our memories of his unfailing good humour and constant loving presence.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Marc on December 21st at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Deltaview Care Centre.

