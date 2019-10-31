Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Dickson (McElwain) KENNEDY. View Sign Obituary

KENNEDY, Margaret Ann Dickson (nee McElwain) August 18, 1920 - October 6, 2019 Mom, Nana, Great Nana passed peacefully at North Crest Care Centre, Delta, having led a long, full life. Margaret is pre-deceased by Hugh, her husband of 62 years, daughters Ann (Ed) Claggett, and Mary Lou (Dave) Witzel. She is survived by daughters Judy Quan, Janis (Bill) Hinde, former son-in-law Hal Montgomery, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, her brother Howard (Joan) McElwain and sister Ann (Richard) Ford. Margaret was born on the hottest summer day in Winnipeg to parents May and Sammie. Shortly after, the young family moved to BC, settling in the Vancouver area. Many summers at Hopkins Landing began Margaret's love of the ocean and all it has to offer. At the age of 16, awarded the YMCA Jr. Life Saver Award, and being a great swimmer herself, she began a lifelong interest teaching young children to swim. Gambier Island is where she and Hugh spent summers with their family. Then in 1958 moved with their four daughters to Clinton BC, to the TR Bar Ranch, a raw dairy and beef cattle operation. Margaret was involved in many activities and convened the 94th Annual Clinton May Ball in 1962. Back at the coast in Delta, Margaret worked hard with others fundraising to secure the successful start-up of Delta Hospital and in later years was instrumental in beginning the Low Vision Support Group. She and Hugh enjoyed living on Salt Spring Island in a log home they built, as well as many happy hours boating, fishing and simply exploring the beautiful scenic coast of BC with friends. Margaret will be remembered fondly by many extended family and friends who will recall her love of music, all things Scottish, a good joke well told and entertaining around the family dining table. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.







