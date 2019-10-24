Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne (Charlesworth) Lewis. View Sign Obituary

From Margaret: I was raised in Kerrisdale where I met the boy next door at age 4. George was the love of my life - we married in 1958 and spent 55 wonderful years together. Our family shared many fun times, including trips by sea, land, and air but we were just as happy at home in Tsawwassen, having a BBQ, or playing board games.



I enjoyed working for the Delta School Board for 25 years and met so many kind people both there and in the community and with Girl Guides, Save Delta Hospital, Lawn Bowling, Elder College, and the Delta Hospital Auxiliary.



I feel such gratitude for all the kindnesses that I have received over the years from friends and family and feel very lucky to have been so blessed.



Thank you to Dr. Krawchuk and her team, BC Cancer-Surrey Staff, and Delta Home Support for all their help and care.



Thank you especially to my dear children, Joanne Hall (Rick, Justin, Erik); Doug (Dee, Sydney, Allie); and David (Jeanette, Grayson, Carter, Bennett), who have all helped to make my final 'cruise' a smooth journey.







In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Delta Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

