DOWLER, Margaret October 23rd, 1923 - June 13th, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully at Delta Hospital. She was predeceased by husband Ernest Dowler, 2003. Survived by her loving son David (Pat), grandson Greg (Leslie), great grandchildren Sarah and Miles. The family would like to thank the staff at the Waterford for their kind and caring support over the last eleven years. We would also like to thank Doctor Stewart Noble for his compassionate and thoughtful care of Margaret. No service by request.
Published in The Delta Optimist from June 20 to June 21, 2019