Peggy passed away peacefully at KinVillage in Tsawwassen on March 1, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved aunt of Martin (Sue), John, Val (Helen), and Patricia (Don), all of Ontario. Peggy was born in London, England, and came to Canada in 1951 where she worked at UBC until retiring in 1986. Peggy was a long time volunteer and guide at VanDusen Gardens. Cremation has already taken place, respecting Peggy's wishes. If desired, donations to VanDusen Gardens would be appreciated by the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Irving.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019