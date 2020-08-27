HALL, Margaret Marilyn
Peacefully on August 24, 2020 at the age of 89, Margaret passed in Ladner. She was a long time resident of Ladner. Predeceased by her husband Frank Hall and grandson Jason. Survived by her children; Bradley (Edith), Phillip (Satuot), Douglas and by 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Margaret enjoyed the simple things, travelling and shooting were some of her favourite things to do with good friends. There will be a private funeral mass by invitation only, if you're interested in attending please reach out to the family. Interment to follow Mass at Boundary Bay Cemetery. Donations would be appreciated by the family, being made to the Delta Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040