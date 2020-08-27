1/1
Margaret Marilyn HALL
HALL, Margaret Marilyn Peacefully on August 24, 2020 at the age of 89, Margaret passed in Ladner. She was a long time resident of Ladner. Predeceased by her husband Frank Hall and grandson Jason. Survived by her children; Bradley (Edith), Phillip (Satuot), Douglas and by 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Margaret enjoyed the simple things, travelling and shooting were some of her favourite things to do with good friends. There will be a private funeral mass by invitation only, if you're interested in attending please reach out to the family. Interment to follow Mass at Boundary Bay Cemetery. Donations would be appreciated by the family, being made to the Delta Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
