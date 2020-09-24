JOYCE, Margaret Mary (Madge) (nee Tinneny) April 7, 1934 - September 13, 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Margaret Mary Joyce (Madge) on September 13, 2020. Margaret was predeceased by her father Francis, mother Margaret, brothers Jim, Dick, Tommy, Willie, and sister Betty. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leslie; her children, Stephen (Cyndi) and Trish (Mike); her sister Molly; sister-in-law Dot; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was born in Roslea, Northern Ireland and moved to London, England at a young age where she met and married her husband Leslie. Both Margaret and Leslie were adventurers at heart and emigrated to Philadelphia and they then moved from coast to coast settling in Richmond/South Delta, where Margaret spent her remaining years. While the adventure took Margaret far from home, she maintained a strong connection to Ireland and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Margaret had many careers, none more important then being a Mom to her children. Margaret enjoyed being busy and learning new arts/crafts, with her passions being gardening and knitting. She loved music and would always welcome a chance to hit the dance floor. Margaret was a very kind person with a soft spot for animals and nature, especially her bird friends who were regular visitors to her garden. Her love of laughter and her giggle will be missed by her family and friends. Many thanks go out to the KinVillage Assisted Living staff for taking great care of our Mom. Margaret (Mom) will be deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever. As requested by Margaret, there will be no service. If you would like to remember Margaret and in lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and can be made to either the Delta Stroke Recovery Society (www.deltastrokerecovery.com
), Delta Humane Society ( https://calls.delta.ca/dcas/) or Critter Care Wildlife Society.(https://www.crittercarewildlife.org/donate
). May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand