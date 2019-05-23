JOHNSTON, Margaret McKeddie (née Paul) September 21, 1927 - April 24, 2019 Marg passed away peacefully the morning of April 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack (John Johnston) and survived by her 3 sons - Greg, Brian and Drew (Shelly); 2 grandsons - Iaan (Sarah) and Ryan (Christina) and many other family members. Marg lived in Tsawwassen for over 60 years, mainly in the house that she and Jack built and later raised their family. At one time, Marg owned the Tsawwassen Hobby Store and worked for the Delta Homemaker's Service. Marg had a passion for reading, her knitting and loved to watch football. Marg was an active member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. May she rest in peace. Marg has requested for a private family service. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from May 23 to May 24, 2019