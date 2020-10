On the wings of prayer, Rae went home to be with Jesus, welcomed there with open arms by her husband, Geoff and grandson, Andrew.Rae will be greatly missed by her family; her children, Doug (Rona), Carolyn (John), and Brenda (Dave); grandchildren, Lydia (Curtis), Hannah (David), Ruth, Julia, Luke, and Abby; nieces and nephews; and a large circle of friends.Mom was a gracious lady who lived a life filled with love, generosity, compassion, laughter, strength, and wisdom. She served others through her long nursing career, church families, local communities, and day-to-day life. She never retired from life!A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to:Ratanak - www.ratanak.org ORVGH School of Nursing Alumnae Education Fund855 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1M9.