Margaret Rae Archer
March 10, 1933 - October 15, 2020
On the wings of prayer, Rae went home to be with Jesus, welcomed there with open arms by her husband, Geoff and grandson, Andrew.

Rae will be greatly missed by her family; her children, Doug (Rona), Carolyn (John), and Brenda (Dave); grandchildren, Lydia (Curtis), Hannah (David), Ruth, Julia, Luke, and Abby; nieces and nephews; and a large circle of friends.

Mom was a gracious lady who lived a life filled with love, generosity, compassion, laughter, strength, and wisdom. She served others through her long nursing career, church families, local communities, and day-to-day life. She never retired from life!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to:

Ratanak - www.ratanak.org

OR

VGH School of Nursing Alumnae Education Fund

855 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1M9.

Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
