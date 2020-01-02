Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marge (Margie) MOULD. View Sign Obituary

MOULD, Marge (Margie) April 11, 1942 - December 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marge Mould (nee Pod), an amazing woman, mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve. Marge fought an inspiring battle of terminal lung cancer that lasted over fifteen months. Marge was born in Pelly Saskatchewan on April 11th, 1942 and was the youngest of three siblings (Phillip and Katie). Her mother, Mabel and father John moved to Port Alberni at her very young age of six. She was a joyful child who enjoyed school and was an excellent student. As a teen, she worked hard to put herself through school and loved teen town dancing in Port Alberni. After graduation, Marge moved to Victoria. it was during this time that she met her soulmate, Peter. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on May 18th, 2019, and what a love they have shared!!! Marge was an amazing mother to two sons; Darin and Jason (Shannon), as well as a grandmother to her beloved Noah, and two granddogs. In raising her two high-spirited sons, Marge believed in tough love which paid off well as they are both very successful today. Travel and adventure were her passions! She was known as the "Time-Share Queen" as she was so successful at making trades to fabulous resorts around the world. Her joy of travel took them to 77 countries, with many great memories and hilarious tales of adventure. Marge's laugh was infectious and she shared it freely! She was the most social person you could ever meet, and she talked to everyone. During their romantic times before marriage, she said to Peter that she would marry him if he would take her to Europe. In May 1964, after one year of marriage and selling everything, they embarked on a two and a half year trip around the world; they sailed on the brand new P and O cruise ship "Canberra" from Vancouver via the Panama Canal to London England. In a last-minute decision, they bought a "Morris Minor Panel Van" that became their home and transportation for their newly envisioned world trip. It took a whole year to drive from London to India. Along the way, they visited Scandinavia, Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the middle east. Some of the highlights included being invited to a wedding on the Sahara desert; being robbed in Milan; being invited for lunch on the beach in Aqaba on the Red Sea by King Hussein of Jordan; being accosted by an angry tribe (that wanted Marge); seeing prisoners hanging in the city square in Baghdad; and finally in May arriving in India. They travelled to Bombay and Calcutta to speak with two ship captains to provide passage to Australia. They got on board after an incredible month in India. Marge was an amazing traveller and full of adventure, and for the entire year was so positive every day. Arriving in Sydney, Australia (absolutely broke), they both got jobs the next day. After a wonderful ten months of touring Australia, working and saving, then selling the van, they had enough resources to go backpacking throughout Asia, Philippines and working in Japan for six weeks and then via Hawaii back to San Francisco. Thanks to cruise ship travel being so cheap made the whole trip possible. They suddenly realized they needed to travel across the U.S.A and Canada to finish their world trip. They contracted a brand new 1966 Cadillac from tourists that had driven from New York to San Francisco and wanted to fly home. They drove in style across the U.S.A visiting various tourist sites and delivered the Cadillac to the owner in New York. They then travelled up to Montreal and caught a ride back to Vancouver with a high school buddy of Peter's and his family. It was wonderful to travel back through Canada to end an amazing journey of two and a half years. That was just the start of Marge's future adventures and travels. In addition to being a mainly stay at home mom looking after two sons and a busy husband, Marge kept extremely busy. She worked for a steel and wire company, Weldwood Corporation, and the Federal Government. She also had her own tupperware business throughout the lower mainland for a period of time. She had a bed and breakfast during Expo 1986. She was a Red Cross zone leader for the Red Shield Campaign for 30 years. She also belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 46 years which did meals on wheels and other charity work. She helped design and build two family homes. She was a volunteer for the Vancouver International Jazz Festival for 16 years. And of course, spent many hours making time-share trades for fabulous resorts around the world for multi-trips every year. In October 2018, Marge received her lung cancer diagnosis. With family and friends around her, Marge valiantly fought hard and became known as a real trooper. Her zest for life was a true inspiration to everyone she encountered. The family would like to thank the incredible oncology dept. at the B.C. Cancer Agency at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Dr. Chris Lee and Dr. Leong. Her GP Dr. Jason Kason also deserves many thanks; as well as those who provided excellent care to Marge at Delta hospital. And finally, a huge thank you to all her many friends and family who supported Marge with visits, phone calls, love, and encouragement. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 pm at the Ladner United Church: (4960-48th Ave.). In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Delta Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marge Mould (nee Pod), an amazing woman, mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve. Marge fought an inspiring battle of terminal lung cancer that lasted over fifteen months. Marge was born in Pelly Saskatchewan on April 11th, 1942 and was the youngest of three siblings (Phillip and Katie). Her mother, Mabel and father John moved to Port Alberni at her very young age of six. She was a joyful child who enjoyed school and was an excellent student. As a teen, she worked hard to put herself through school and loved teen town dancing in Port Alberni. After graduation, Marge moved to Victoria. it was during this time that she met her soulmate, Peter. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on May 18th, 2019, and what a love they have shared!!! Marge was an amazing mother to two sons; Darin and Jason (Shannon), as well as a grandmother to her beloved Noah, and two granddogs. In raising her two high-spirited sons, Marge believed in tough love which paid off well as they are both very successful today. Travel and adventure were her passions! She was known as the "Time-Share Queen" as she was so successful at making trades to fabulous resorts around the world. Her joy of travel took them to 77 countries, with many great memories and hilarious tales of adventure. Marge's laugh was infectious and she shared it freely! She was the most social person you could ever meet, and she talked to everyone. During their romantic times before marriage, she said to Peter that she would marry him if he would take her to Europe. In May 1964, after one year of marriage and selling everything, they embarked on a two and a half year trip around the world; they sailed on the brand new P and O cruise ship "Canberra" from Vancouver via the Panama Canal to London England. In a last-minute decision, they bought a "Morris Minor Panel Van" that became their home and transportation for their newly envisioned world trip. It took a whole year to drive from London to India. Along the way, they visited Scandinavia, Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the middle east. Some of the highlights included being invited to a wedding on the Sahara desert; being robbed in Milan; being invited for lunch on the beach in Aqaba on the Red Sea by King Hussein of Jordan; being accosted by an angry tribe (that wanted Marge); seeing prisoners hanging in the city square in Baghdad; and finally in May arriving in India. They travelled to Bombay and Calcutta to speak with two ship captains to provide passage to Australia. They got on board after an incredible month in India. Marge was an amazing traveller and full of adventure, and for the entire year was so positive every day. Arriving in Sydney, Australia (absolutely broke), they both got jobs the next day. After a wonderful ten months of touring Australia, working and saving, then selling the van, they had enough resources to go backpacking throughout Asia, Philippines and working in Japan for six weeks and then via Hawaii back to San Francisco. Thanks to cruise ship travel being so cheap made the whole trip possible. They suddenly realized they needed to travel across the U.S.A and Canada to finish their world trip. They contracted a brand new 1966 Cadillac from tourists that had driven from New York to San Francisco and wanted to fly home. They drove in style across the U.S.A visiting various tourist sites and delivered the Cadillac to the owner in New York. They then travelled up to Montreal and caught a ride back to Vancouver with a high school buddy of Peter's and his family. It was wonderful to travel back through Canada to end an amazing journey of two and a half years. That was just the start of Marge's future adventures and travels. In addition to being a mainly stay at home mom looking after two sons and a busy husband, Marge kept extremely busy. She worked for a steel and wire company, Weldwood Corporation, and the Federal Government. She also had her own tupperware business throughout the lower mainland for a period of time. She had a bed and breakfast during Expo 1986. She was a Red Cross zone leader for the Red Shield Campaign for 30 years. She also belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 46 years which did meals on wheels and other charity work. She helped design and build two family homes. She was a volunteer for the Vancouver International Jazz Festival for 16 years. And of course, spent many hours making time-share trades for fabulous resorts around the world for multi-trips every year. In October 2018, Marge received her lung cancer diagnosis. With family and friends around her, Marge valiantly fought hard and became known as a real trooper. Her zest for life was a true inspiration to everyone she encountered. The family would like to thank the incredible oncology dept. at the B.C. Cancer Agency at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Dr. Chris Lee and Dr. Leong. Her GP Dr. Jason Kason also deserves many thanks; as well as those who provided excellent care to Marge at Delta hospital. And finally, a huge thank you to all her many friends and family who supported Marge with visits, phone calls, love, and encouragement. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 pm at the Ladner United Church: (4960-48th Ave.). In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Delta Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close