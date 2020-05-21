MALLARD, Marguerite Harriet (nee Lambert) June 29, 1939 - May 8, 2020 With great sadness we announce that Marguerite died peacefully after a graceful and determined fight against lung cancer. Predeceased by her parents Maurice and Harriett Lambert, her brother-in-law, William Gorham, and her much loved son, Michael. Marguerite is survived by her sisters Jeannette Gorham, Madeleine Bradshaw (Bob) and Anita Hunter (Jim), and brother Maurice Lambert (Arlene); daughters Jeannette Kerluke (Jeff), Catherine Mallard, Madeleine Sutherland (Danny), Angela Mallard (Eduardo) and their father Brian (Sue) and sister-in-law Catherine Holman; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marguerite was born in Wells, BC, grew up in Vancouver, a graduate of Magee Secondary, and then settled in Tsawwassen in 1967. The family home was often filled with loud music, dancing and friends. She worked for many years at Western Indoor Tennis Club and Canadian Helicopters, and in her spare time she enjoyed tennis, golf, dance classes and travelling the world with friends and family. Marg's fun loving nature, kind heart and loyalty earned her many life-long friendships which she cherished. More than anything, Marg loved her family. She will be deeply missed by all. A special thanks to her oncologists Dr. Klimo and Dr. Bains; Dr. Sue Lejay; and the staff at Irene Thomas Hospice. A Celebration of Life is postponed until such time as we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marguerite's name to the Delta Hospice Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store