ORR, Marie José (Matos)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and auntie. Marie José Orr (Matos) was born in Portugal and spent most of her childhood in Quebec before the family settled in Ladner. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 17, 2020. Predeceased by their son Scott, she leaves behind Kevin, her loving husband of 33 years, daughters Kelsea (Dan), Ashley (Kosta), Kaylee and Shelby, grandson Christopher, parents Frank and Leonor, brothers Tony (Sharon) and Joe (Birgit, Zita and Xavier) and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was loved by all who were blessed to know her, and she will be dearly and forever missed. "A mom's love is superglue love. It bends, but doesn't break, stretches, but doesn't separate and gives but never, ever, lets go."
