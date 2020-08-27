1/1
Marie Jose ORR
ORR, Marie José (Matos) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and auntie. Marie José Orr (Matos) was born in Portugal and spent most of her childhood in Quebec before the family settled in Ladner. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 17, 2020. Predeceased by their son Scott, she leaves behind Kevin, her loving husband of 33 years, daughters Kelsea (Dan), Ashley (Kosta), Kaylee and Shelby, grandson Christopher, parents Frank and Leonor, brothers Tony (Sharon) and Joe (Birgit, Zita and Xavier) and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was loved by all who were blessed to know her, and she will be dearly and forever missed. "A mom's love is superglue love. It bends, but doesn't break, stretches, but doesn't separate and gives but never, ever, lets go." Online condolences may be made at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
