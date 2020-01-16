It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mom, Nicole Comeau, on the 12th of January, 2020. A loving mother and proud grandmother, she is survived by her three children, Sean (Sarah), Joel (Jennie), and Melissa O'Gorman, as well as her six grandchildren; whom she will be watching over from above.
Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, with seven brothers and sisters, Nicole was the eldest daughter of Jean Leon and Irene Comeau. While we all grieve her passing, we have a sense of peace knowing that she is warm and at peace in the loving arms of her mom.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Her world was her family and by them, she will never be forgotten. We love you, Mom!
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2020