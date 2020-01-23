Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Theresa (Dombowsky) HEIBERG. View Sign Obituary

HEIBERG, Marie Theresa (nee Dombowsky) July 14, 1925 - January 18, 2020 Our beautiful Marie peacefully left this earth on January 18 to reunite with her sweetheart Ray. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the songs that were once sung to her by her husband. She is survived by her children Keith, Karen, Dan (Debbie), Joy and Lisa (Doug), 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Tony and Norbert, her sister Leone and more nieces and nephews than we can count. Marie was born in Avonlea, Saskatchewan on July 14, 1925 to Linus and Helena Dombowsky. She was the first in her family of 17 to attend college. It was while teaching at Heiberg School in Lang, Saskatchewan that she was smitten by the handsome Raymond, who had just returned from the war. They were married on April 16, 1948 and homesteaded on a farm south of Lang. Those were some of Marie's happiest memories, farming with the man she loved, raising their young children, singing in the church choir, enjoying card games and visiting with friends and family. Marie returned to part-time teaching in 1964 while continuing to farm. In 1967, they sold the farm and set down roots in Ladner, BC with their family of five. Always strong in their faith, they found a spiritual home with Sacred Heart Church. Marie had a great sense of humour, a respect for education and a deep love for her family. We all have fond memories of playing cards (betting with Bugles, candies or pennies), sharing stories and talking on the phone with Marie. She hosted many wonderful Christmases and celebrations with her large extended family that were full of laughter and polka dancing. She always made an effort to stay in touch with everyone dear to her, which often resulted in a busy signal in the evenings. She was our family historian and matriarch and we could always count on her to remember important events and birthdays and spread the latest family news. Marie enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her loved ones and found great joy in being a grandmother and great grandmother. She was always supporting her grandchildren whether it was at a sporting event, recital or as an ear to listen or shoulder to cry on. She had a true gift in her ability to lull a baby to sleep while rocking and singing to them. Marie's husband Ray passed away in 2007, and her strength and faith helped her through this hard time. The loving couple truly made this world a better place through their compassion, thoughtfulness and devotion to helping others. Although her passing has been hard on us all, we find peace in knowing that she is finally reunited with her Ray. They have left our hearts forever full of love. A heartfelt thank you to all the caregivers at KinVillage Assisted Living, Delta Hospital and Mountain View Manor as well as to Dr. Ruth Turnbull for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Covenant House in Marie's name. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm at KinVillage Community Centre located at 5430 10th Ave., Tsawwassen, followed by food and refreshments. A mass will be held in July at the St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Claybank, Saskatchewan where Marie was both baptized and married. This will be her final resting place alongside her darling Ray.





