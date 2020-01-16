MAYNARD, Marian Claire Sep. 14, 1929 - Jan. 4, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Claire Maynard. She passed away peacefully in the Delta Hospital at the age of 90 from pneumonia. In her final hours, Claire was surrounded by her three children, Malcolm, Rina, and Lawrence, and by her daughter-in-law, Brigid.
Claire Irving married Stanley Maynard on July 17, 1954, in Powell River. They enjoyed a happy 52 years of marriage together before Stan passed away on October 10, 2006. In the summer of 1970, Claire, Stan, and their three children moved to Ladner (Delta), BC, where the two of them remained for the duration of their lives. Claire taught junior and senior high school for over 40 years. After retirement, she continued to enjoy an amazing and vibrant life, and celebrated her 90th birthday in September of 2019.
Claire loved her Ladner community, where she made many friends, in many different circles, including her church, public swimming pool, and the McKee House. Her strong love of the Church (Ladner United) and the congregation was always so important to her. Through all her years, she has always leaned into her faith to sustain her through joyous and sad times.
She is survived by her three children, Malcolm, Rina (Ken), and Lawrence (Brigid); and her grandchildren, Seán and Morgan, Lauren and Brendan.
In lieu of flowers, Claire wished to have donations made to the Ladner United Church or to the charity of your choice. There will be a funeral service on January 17, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Ladner United Church, 4960-48th Avenue, Delta, BC (604-946-6254).
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2020