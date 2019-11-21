Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Joan FOX. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

FOX, Marion Joan May 27, 1926 - November 3, 2019 With heavy hearts we bid farewell to our Mom and Granny, after a long-lived, high energy life, in which she taught us much about resilience and determination. She was the first of 5 children born to Kathleen and Barney Stamer in Duncan, and a proud student of Queen Margaret's School (for girls at the time), where she made lifelong friends, and from which she told many entertaining tales. She married the love of her life, John, in 1947 a year after he returned from serving for 4 years in the RCAF in Europe during WWII. They quickly started a big family of their own: Kathleen (Warren); John (Ellie); Dyann (late Doug); Geoffrey (Christine); Melanie (Charlie). She was always proud of her prolific family of 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mom devoted her married life to bringing up her children and caring for Dad, mostly living in Richmond. Suddenly widowed much too soon at 56, she focused on developing her many creative talents. She moved to Beach Grove to begin a new life, and made many new friends. Mom loved to travel and to entertain family and friends, always with elegance and spiced with fun, leaving all with great memories and good stories. Her gardens were legendary, and a passion that has lived on in her kids and grandkids. She nurtured several rescue cats, and treasured her 3 dogs, Charlie, Gemma and Edward, which all lived a very comfortable life with long walks on the dyke, and cuddles by the roaring fire. We imagine her finally getting to dance with Dad again, after being greeted with his big bear hug! A Celebration of her Life will be held next spring, a time that she was always excited to see her gardens come back to life. In her honor please consider a donation to Delta Hospital Foundation, The George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary (BC Waterfowl Society), or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at







Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019

