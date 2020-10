Or Copy this URL to Share

LOCKWOOD, Marion Sadly on October 14th, a week after her 73rd birthday, Marion lost her battle with cancer. She will be lovingly remembered by husband Brian, daughter Hilary, son Colin, 5 grandchildren and many friends. She ran Lockwood Family Daycare for many years, and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi before moving to Nanaimo and most recently Kelowna. Please consider a donation to any children's charity, and name the daycare.







