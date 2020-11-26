Laura Marion Olson [b. 1924-6-13] died in Tsawwassen on November 21, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in New Westminster. She is survived by her sister, Frances McDonald; her children and their spouses (Eric and Lindy Olson, Kate and Philippe Hervé du Penhoat, and Phil and Cathy Olson), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret McDonald; her husband, Bob Olson; her sisters, Kathryn and Ruth; and her brother, Gordon. Marion was a teacher and Bob an engineer - they lived in mining towns in BC, Ontario, and Saskatchewan before retiring in Tsawwassen in 1975. She was a member of the United Church and the University Women's Club. She was vivacious and outgoing, with a ready smile, and a zest for life. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service or celebration of life at this time.



