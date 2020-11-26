1/
Marion Olson
June 13, 1924 - November 21, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Marion Olson [b. 1924-6-13] died in Tsawwassen on November 21, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in New Westminster. She is survived by her sister, Frances McDonald; her children and their spouses (Eric and Lindy Olson, Kate and Philippe Hervé du Penhoat, and Phil and Cathy Olson), six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret McDonald; her husband, Bob Olson; her sisters, Kathryn and Ruth; and her brother, Gordon. Marion was a teacher and Bob an engineer - they lived in mining towns in BC, Ontario, and Saskatchewan before retiring in Tsawwassen in 1975. She was a member of the United Church and the University Women's Club. She was vivacious and outgoing, with a ready smile, and a zest for life. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service or celebration of life at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved