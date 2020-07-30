1/1
Marion y. Burnett
February 20, 1923 - July 24, 2020
Marion Yvonne Smith Burnett (nee DesBrisay) died at the age of 97 in Delta Hospital. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen, June and Lenore; her dear son, Geoffrey; son-in-law, Gary; step-daughter, Margaret; and her beloved husbands, Gilbert Smith (1993) and Ernie Burnett (2004).

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; daughter-in-law, Shari (Lindy); nieces, Lorraine, Kim, Gaye, Jill, and Leslie; and nephews, Ross and Paul; step-children, Mary (Frank), Dorothy, Allen, and Jim (Shelley), and their families. Also mourning her loss is her extended family, Maggie, Amanda, Robert (Erin), Matt (Karen), Kaitlin, and Sarah; friends, Heather, Cynthia, and Sandy; and her church family at All Saints, Ladner.

Marion had nearly a century of living with determination and enthusiasm, with grace and style, and faith and love. She loved children, beautiful things, parties, travelling, golf, football, spaniels, and her garden. Most of all she loved music and sang in her church choir from the 1930s to her passing.

Marion worked at Eatons in Winnipeg as a young woman and later, in Vancouver, she worked at Birks Oakridge for 25 years.

A COVID influenced celebration of her life will be held later in August. Contributions can be made to All Saints Anglican Church in her memory.

Published in Delta Optimist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
