It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark Redman on January 2, 2020 in Delta, BC.



Although a less than average life span, Mark did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, learned what he wanted to learn, loved who he wanted to love, enjoyed delicious food at every opportunity, and laughed always!



Before passing, Mark forged a 58-year trail of humor, generosity, compassion and wisdom. He will be greatly missed by his wife Jill, his children Max and Jenna and his siblings Jill (Ken), Brian (Robbi), Montei (Dave) and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Redman and brother, Larry.



Mark’s motto was: “Never be afraid to try!



He proved true to his motto in the diversity of his career. First a drummer in a rock band before becoming a Senior Partner in Advisory Services at Royal Trust. Next, a Senior Vice President at Travel Underwriters then Branch Manager at Envision Financial. He was the owner of FeelGood Treat Company and finally a Financial Planner at TD Wealth Management. Mark followed his dreams.



Mark was an active member of our community, volunteering at numerous events. He enjoyed a fine glass of wine along with a good meal, an afternoon of golf and most importantly, spending time with his family. His pride and joy were his children, and he was a loving Father and husband.



Mark will always be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He had a vibrant personality and the ability to talk to anyone and everyone.



The Redman family would like to extend their gratitude to first responders, Delta Hospital, and the amazing community of Delta who continue to provide support during this difficult time.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2:30 pm at the Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwassen - 5946 12 Ave, Delta. We invite you all to join us and feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt in honor of a man who took his fashion cues from no one.

