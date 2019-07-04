Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Ernest MANNERING. View Sign Obituary

MANNERING, Mark Ernest March 26, 1949 - June 24, 2019 After a challenging struggle with aggressive brain cancer over the past year and a half, Mark passed away peacefully at the Irene Thomas Hospice Residence on the morning of June 24th. He will be missed greatly by many friends, relatives, fishing buddies, neighbours, ex-students from his teaching years and especially his family, wife, Anna, daughter, Tammi (Doug Thompson), son Todd (Amber), grandson (Lincoln), and our dog Emma who together shared cherished daily walks. Mark is survived by his sister, Cheryl Ingram (Gerry) and predeceased by his father Charlie Mannering, mother Jean Cather Mannering and youngest sister Wendy Mannering Jorgenson. We feel all those who have gone ahead before will be welcoming him home with open arms. He often talked about seeing our previous Irish Setter, Cedar with whom he was extremely close and had many memorable walks along the beaches and fields in Point Roberts and the North 40. May he enjoy good health and good company in the heavenly realms. We thank the staff at Irene Thomas Hospice Residence, Delta Hospice Society for such wonderful and compassionate care they gave. The family requests that a donation please be made to them, in lieu of flowers, at Irene Thomas Hospice Residence, Delta Hospice, 4635 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta, BC, V4K 4L8. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.





