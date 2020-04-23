Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark R. Stebbings. View Sign Obituary

It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Mark on April 11, 2020, after a valiant fight against cancer. He is survived by his mom and dad (Linda and Bob), his brothers (Bruce and Scott), and their families (Cara, Cohen, and Colin and Kathryn, Olivia, Isabelle, Hudson, Jaxon, and Beau), as well as loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



After growing up in the Lower Mainland (Tsawwassen), Mark moved to Edmonton to start his career as an air traffic controller. Mark was an avid athlete; he grew up playing hockey, basketball, golf, and baseball. As an adult, he took up running, where his determination led him to qualifying and running in the 2018 Boston Marathon. He always lived life to the fullest and loved travelling, especially to Hawaii and other warm destinations. A passionate sports fan, he'd often travel to watch the Seahawks or Canucks play when they were on the road. Among his travels were road trips to see the Seahawks' first Super Bowl win in New York, a playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, and a Canucks playoff game in Chicago.



He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

