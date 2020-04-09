Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Vincent Glennon. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mark Vincent Glennon. Mark was born in Urmston, England, and spent the first 13 years of his life living in England, Ireland, and Spain. Mark immigrated to Canada in November of 1974 and lived in Ladner, BC, until August 1994, when he moved to the Comox Valley with his family. He worked hard to become a very talented cabinetmaker. His family and friends have been lucky enough to enjoy many of his creations.



Mark will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; daughter, Ashley (Duncan); sons, Roland (Megan), Ryan (Taylor), and Kyle; grandchildren, Aidan, Ainsley, and Finnley; mother, Christine; sisters, Keeley (Brent), Susan (Greg), and Melanie; brother, Jason; his nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Mark was predeceased by his twin daughters, Melissa and Melinda; father, Antony; father-in-law, Don; and mother-in-law, Merle.



Due to the current global health situation a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please watch for an announcement.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Vancouver Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707



May you always feel the sun on your face and hear the roar of your Harley while on your eternal motorcycle ride!



Babe...I love you!

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mark Vincent Glennon. Mark was born in Urmston, England, and spent the first 13 years of his life living in England, Ireland, and Spain. Mark immigrated to Canada in November of 1974 and lived in Ladner, BC, until August 1994, when he moved to the Comox Valley with his family. He worked hard to become a very talented cabinetmaker. His family and friends have been lucky enough to enjoy many of his creations.Mark will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; daughter, Ashley (Duncan); sons, Roland (Megan), Ryan (Taylor), and Kyle; grandchildren, Aidan, Ainsley, and Finnley; mother, Christine; sisters, Keeley (Brent), Susan (Greg), and Melanie; brother, Jason; his nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Mark was predeceased by his twin daughters, Melissa and Melinda; father, Antony; father-in-law, Don; and mother-in-law, Merle.Due to the current global health situation a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please watch for an announcement.In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Vancouver Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707May you always feel the sun on your face and hear the roar of your Harley while on your eternal motorcycle ride!Babe...I love you! Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 9 to May 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close