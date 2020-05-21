BOGRESS, Martha Martha passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 14th, 2020, at the age of 93 years. In 2005 she was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack. They had moved to Tsawwassen in 1966, where they raised their four children: Susan (Marlin) Kroeker; Diane (Terry) Dyck; David (Suzanne) Bogress; and Robert (Carmen) Bogress. Martha is survived by her children along with her twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family, singing and dancing to gospel music, attending South Delta Baptist Church and talking about growing up on the farm in Big Beaver, SK. She had an infectious smile and a joyful heart, no matter how challenging she found her life to be. She enjoyed having coffee with family and friends, spending time with her children and grandchildren and travelling. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who will be missed by us all. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the KinVillage Nursing Home, for their great care and support over the last years.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store