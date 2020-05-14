FAGRIE, Marvin Dale Gary FAGRIE, Marvin Dale Gary. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of "Mel" on May 7th, at the age of 84. He was born in Vancouver, BC to Melvin and Violet Fagrie, and graduated from Gladstone Secondary. Mel was predeceased by his wife, Barbara and his parents, plus his brother Ron and sister Maxine. He is survived by his children: Kim (Mark), Tracy (Cris), Brent (Jill), and grandchildren: Ashley, Lindsay, Nicole, Levi, Jacob, and Kian, as well as his siblings Wayne and Marjorie. Mel always had a passion for building hot rods and enjoyed sports. He was a bit of a lady's man until he met the love of his life, Barbara, on a blind date. They romantically eloped 12 days later on January 13, 1961. Mel and Barb moved their young family to Ladner in 1972 and he supported his family as a professional inter-city truck driver. Summer vacations were fondly spent at Palmer Lake with family and friends. Mel and Barb spent their early retirement years in the Shuswap from 1991-2009. These were certainly their golden years, as they made many friends in Anglemont and lived in a beautiful log home. He and Barb always enjoyed their morning ritual of a cup of coffee and a game of two-way solitaire. Mel loved his workshop, splitting wood, and a cold beer at the end of the day. They eventually moved back to the Lower Mainland to be closer to their children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank Rosewood Manor and Richmond Hospital for their compassionate care and attention. We would also like to extend our grateful appreciation to Auntie Trudy and Uncle Fred, for all of their love and continued support. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in Delta Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.