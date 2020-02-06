ML left this world as she lived in it, under her own terms. She passed peacefully in the presence of her family, with her faithful companion, Ollie, asleep in her lap.
Shirking convention and expectation, ML relentlessly pursued a life of independence and adventure, surrounding herself with art, music, and friends who brought more of the same. When she grew dissatisfied with her routine, she would fearlessly strike out on new life trajectories, most notably moving herself, alone with two young children, to a remote mountain acreage in the Slocan Valley to raise chickens and goats. There, she not only built a house to withstand the rugged winters, but also a bridge across a broad river so that the kids could go to school.
Her artistic career began at Vancouver Art School in the 1960s, but she found her vocation in arts administration and community development. In her later years, she turned her talents toward health and seniors' advocacy, but she continued to write and paint until her last days.
ML is survived by her son, Morgan (Jen); daughter, Molly (John); and two grandchildren, Rakel and Liam. A celebration of life will be held on May 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SPCA.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 6 to Mar. 6, 2020