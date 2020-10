Or Copy this URL to Share

It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of May Smail born in Glasgow, Scotland. She was predeceased by parents, William and Elizabeth; son, Kenneth; and siblings, Davie, John, and Grace. She is survived by husband, George; sons, Ron (Marla) and Bob (Wendy); grandsons, Robbie (Kristin), Jamie (Stephanie), and Aaron; great-granddaughter, Emma May; brother, Bill; and sister Marion.



