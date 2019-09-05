Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth (STADE) HARRIS. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

HARRIS (nee STADE), Mary Ruth February 25, 1928 - August 29, 2019 We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mary Harris, who leaves behind her beloved husband Doug, six children John (Debbie), Paul (Daisy), Phil (Laura), Ruth (Sheldon), Beth, and Stephen (Asuka), 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. "Mary Dear" was born to Fred and Florence Stade in Toronto, ON. The family moved to BC and settled in East Vancouver. By age 16, Mary was performing regularly as a violinist and vocal soloist. In 1952, she married Doug Harris, and for 67 years they worked, toured and recorded together. In later years, Mary became an accomplished oil, acrylic and water colour artist, exhibiting with the Federation of Canadian Artists Gallery. As a member of the Western Canadian Art Circle and South Delta Artists Guild, Mary showed and sold paintings for over 20 years, and taught at the Minoru Seniors Centre in Richmond, BC. As Mary's health declined, her smile never dimmed, and her wit and mischievous sense of humor continued to the end. When she could no longer cook, play or paint, she demonstrated her love through encouragement and assurance of God's provision. Mary dedicated her life to following Jesus, and was finally gathered into His arms 67 years to the day after marrying her beloved "Doug dear". A memorial service will be held for Mary at South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 - 56 Street, Delta, BC, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to support a favourite charity. Condolences may be offered at







