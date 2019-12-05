Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis ('Jane') Gericke. View Sign Obituary

Jane Gericke (Howell-Jensen) - 1929-2019.



Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother.



Pre-deceased by Stan and Bjorn, she is dearly missed by, Susan (Reg), Lisa (Kelli), Robyn, Hannah, Ros (Graham), Karen (Michael), Joshua, Trudy (Steve), Joseph, and many friends, including the staff and her neighbours at St. David's House.



Following service with the WRENs, she completed studies at St. Thomas' in London. Having lost her mother as a young girl, she understood the importance of mothering. It was through her career in mother and infant care that she was able to provide support and guidance for countless young women and children.



Honouring her firm belief in 'food, not flowers', in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that is dear to you.

