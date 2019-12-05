Jane Gericke (Howell-Jensen) - 1929-2019.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother.
Pre-deceased by Stan and Bjorn, she is dearly missed by, Susan (Reg), Lisa (Kelli), Robyn, Hannah, Ros (Graham), Karen (Michael), Joshua, Trudy (Steve), Joseph, and many friends, including the staff and her neighbours at St. David's House.
Following service with the WRENs, she completed studies at St. Thomas' in London. Having lost her mother as a young girl, she understood the importance of mothering. It was through her career in mother and infant care that she was able to provide support and guidance for countless young women and children.
Honouring her firm belief in 'food, not flowers', in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that is dear to you.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 5, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020