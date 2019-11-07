It is with profound sadness that the family of May Lourdes Cordeiro announces her passing on November 2nd, 2019. May will forever be remembered for her unwavering faith, quick wit, and love for family. May had a wonderful way of making those who came her way feel special and was especially devoted to the disenfranchised and those on the fringes of society.
May was born in Dar es Salam, Tanzania, on May 14th, 1960. She is survived by her sisters, Maura (Francisco), Merlyn (Oswaldo), Mavis (late Pralad), and Milena (Leslie); brother-in-law, Dileep; 12 nieces and nephews; two grandnieces; and one grandnephew. She is predeceased by her sister, Malvina; mother, Florrie; and father, Venancio.
A vigil service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 7:00 pm, followed by a funeral Mass on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Delta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Delta (Migrant Workers' Ministry).
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 7 to Dec. 6, 2019