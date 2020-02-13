McGRATH , Daniel Joseph Daniel Joseph McGrath was born March 14, 1950 in Vancouver, B.C., and entered into rest February 5, 2020 at Vancouver General Hospital. He is predeceased by parents, Agnes and Daniel, and younger brother Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, brothers Ken and Gary (Karen), his many nieces and nephews and in-laws. In 1979, Daniel married his loving wife and achieved an Accounting and Public Relations Certificate at the University of Victoria. He had a career as Public Relations Manager at Canada Revenue Agency until retirement. His hobbies included golf, snooker, and volunteering in his community. In February 2002 he was honoured with the Queens Golden Jubilee Medal and many other awards in his lifetime. He was a loyal member of The Rotary Club in Tsawwassen for many years. The family would like to thank the Vancouver General Hospital Leukemia/Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Dr. M. Power, Dr. B. Wong and all the Nursing staff at the hospital. A service will be held at a later date, and the family would appreciate a donation to the Leukemia/Bone Marrow transplant unit at Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation. http://www.leukemiabmtprogram.com/general_information/support_us/ways_to_donate.html Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020