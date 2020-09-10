1/1
MCLEAN Suzanne Marie Claudette
MCLEAN, Suzanne Marie Claudette It is with great sadness that the family of Suzanne Marie Claudette McLean (née Vaillancourt) announce her unexpected passing in hospital on September 2, 2020 in Delta, BC at the age of 80. Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Donald; and their children, Duart (Chelsea), Catherine (Vaughn) and Robert (Linda); her sibling, Lucie Vlodarchyk of Oakville ON, and their seven grandchildren, Nick (Dasha), Connor, Hunter, Eric, Natalie (Bryce), Liam and Devon. Suzanne was born on January 19, 1940 in Drummondville, Quebec to Liliane and Jean-Baptiste Vaillancourt. She married Donald in 1960, and relocated to Black's Harbour, NB, Donald's home town, where they welcomed three children. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother with a wonderful sense of humour and always enjoying being around her close friends. In 1983, Suzanne and Donald moved again, this time to the Metro Vancouver area on the west coast where they have enjoyed many happy years. Suzanne was proud of her French background and often enjoyed conversing in her native tongue when the opportunity arose. She was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, and supportive mother. She was always generous with her time for her children and her husband, offering guidance and advice throughout their lives, and many laughs. Suzanne was a dedicated Catholic and rarely missed weekly mass. The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are welcome to the Heart and Stroke foundation, a favourite charity of Suzanne's that she canvassed for. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolences messages may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

