Meghan Grimwood

It's with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Meghan on August 6, 2020, after a valiant and courageous fight with cancer. Meghan was born in Vancouver and grew up in Tsawwassen and Victoria. She was a graduate of St. Margaret's School in Victoria and was an alumnus of Mount Allison University, the Langara School of Journalism, and BCIT's Graphic Design Program. Meghan worked at Black Press, first as a Graphic Designer in Kelowna and then as an Editor in Victoria. Her career gave her much joy and she loved her coworkers and serving the community. Those who knew Meghan knew what a funny and spirited individual she was. You could always count on her to make you laugh or put a smile on your face. Meghan loved the arts, the outdoors, cats, corgis, books, and was a gourmet cook. She loved to travel and was fortunate enough to visit many places in this world. Victoria was always home to Meghan and we are deeply grateful she got to spend her last years there. Meghan is survived by her parents, John and Mary; her sister, Allison; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Many thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Victoria Hospice and BC Cancer, and especially to Dr. John Paul McGhie and Dr. Tara McCallen for their valiant efforts and their incredible displays of empathy. In lieu of flowers, we graciously ask that donations be made in the memory of Meghan to Victoria Hospice. Forever in our hearts, we love you Meghan!



