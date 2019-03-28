Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merton Mohr. View Sign

We are sad to announce that Dad (Mert Mohr) passed away on March 9, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.



Mert was born in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, in 1936 to parents, Margaritte and Edwin Mohr. Unfortunately, Mert's father passed away early in life. His mom later married Bill Main, who became a second father to Mert and his siblings.



Our Dad was predeceased by our mother, Molly (Thomson), his wife of 53 years, in 2013. He was also predeceased by his sister, Evelyn, and brother, Gerald.



Dad will be sadly missed and leaves behind to celebrate his life daughter, Leslee (Rod); son, Rob (Stephanie); and grandchildren, Devon and Emerson.



Mert joined the RCMP in 1955, serving the majority of the 27 years in northern Canada where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and exploring the Nahanni by canoe during his time off.



Mert retired from the RCMP as Staff Sargeant in Vancouver in 1982 and went to work in safety and security for Gulf Oil Beaudril Division in the Arctic, then Russia, and later State Petroleum in Sudan.



He enjoyed photography during his varied work travels and while in the Canadian Arctic he photographed wildlife, including close-up encounters of polar bears by helicopter.



After his contract in Sudan ended, Mert began working as a private investigator in the Lower Mainland, retiring in January 2019.



We would like to thank the excellent staff at the Ladner Hospital and the Irene Thomson Hospice for making Dad's final days as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the RCMP Foundation or the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

