HOLMAN, Michael (Kent) January 19, 1945 - March 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Kent Holman, 74, of Delta, announces his sudden passing after experiencing a heart attack five days earlier. Born in Vancouver, Kent moved with his family to South Delta at an early age and called it home. He worked for the Delta School Board for 37 years, retiring in 2010. Kent will be greatly missed by his partner of 41 years, Grace Ooms and will forever be in the hearts of daughter; Michele (Gordon), his grandchildren; Brynn and Aiden, step daughter; Georgina, brother; Gary (Gwen) and their families. He will be truly missed by his many friends, neighbours, lifelong friends; Garry McQuatt and Curt Vidulich and coffee buddies; 'The McGeezers'. At his request, there will be no service. Online Condolences can be placed at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019