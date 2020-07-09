MOORE, Michaeline (Mike)
Michaeline Moore (Mike), 86, of Tsawwassen, B.C., passed away peacefully at the Waterford on June 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in London, England in 1934. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred, her brother in England, Roddy, her four sons, Allen, Michael, David, and Roderick, and her five grandchildren and great grandson. Mike's career began as a stenographer for both the Canadian Department of National Defense in South Kensington, England, and at Canada House in London. In 1958, she sailed to Canada with her lifetime friend Mary Brown, aboard the liner Arcadia. In Canada, she settled first in Ottawa. Within four months of employment with the Department of National Defense, she was promoted to secretary for the RCAF Chief of the Airstaff. Here, she met her future husband. Mike and Fred were married in 1959. They lived in Ottawa in the early 1960s, followed briefly with Toronto, then Edmonton from 1963 to 1970, and finally Tsawwassen from 1970 to the present. Remarkably, as if raising four boys was not enough, she provided secretarial assistance through an office temp agency throughout the years. Her efficient, adaptive skills served her well inside multiple iconic British Columbian companies. Reserved, never one to promote herself, she was always the gentle, calm spirit in any setting. The provider of many beautiful family dinners, birthday parties, and Christmas gatherings; she was deeply loved and will be forever missed. The family extends profound gratitude to the nursing staff at the Waterford for their tender, gracious care, and to Dr. Noble for his guidance and support. A private memorial is planned. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca
