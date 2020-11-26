1/1
Michelle KOOT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOOT, Michelle It is with deeply sad hearts that we announce the passing of much beloved Michelle Koot on November 17th, 2020 at age 56. Her love, sense of humour, vibrant personality and joie de vivre will be sorely missed. She fought a good fight and was a brave warrior to the end. She is survived by her children Jarrod Koot and Julia Koot, brother Dave Koot, sister Joanne Nauta-Koot (Pieter) and her nieces and nephews. A memorial service is being held on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 2pm at the Surrey Covenant Reformed Church at 17400-60th Avenue in Surrey. Due to COVID restrictions it will be 'family only'; however the service will be streamed on the church's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Burnaby Hospital Foundation in appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the dedicated team of doctors and nurses involved in her care. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved