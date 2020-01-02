JOHNSTON, Mike (John) Born in Grand Island Nebraska, Mike died suddenly on December 19, with Ellen at his side. Mike is predeceased by his parents, Jane and Leonard Johnston, of Puyallup, Washington. Mike emigrated from the USA in 1986 where he met and married Ellen a few years later. He is survived by his wife Ellen of 28 years, his daughters in the states, Barbara (Rob Sprague), Jenny (Omar Jacobo), Kristy Johnston; step daughters Katrina (Cyrus) Huston, Kerris Huston and grandchildren Brandon, Andrew, Isaiah, Maddie, and Noah; sister in law Gabriela (Peter) Stojak. No service or flowers as per his request. Donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation, Delta Hospital auxiliary or a charity of your choice, in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020