In Loving Memory of Miriam Alice Forbes June 21, 1932 - February 13, 2013 Gone but not forgotten Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts you are never gone. We think about you always, we talk about you too. We have so many memories but we wish we still had you. We miss you !! Love your Husband, children, grand children, great grand children and extended family.. .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Alice FORBES.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019